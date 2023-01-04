HCM City to spend over 47 mln USD on Tet activities for the disadvantaged
Ho Chi Minh City has earmarked over 1.11 trillion VND (nearly 47.2 million USD) for activities aimed at ensuring a merry Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday for people with disadvantages, according to Thanh nien (Young people) newspaper.
Workers receive Tet gifts at a programme in HCM City. (Photo: VNA)
The municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has planned several activities, including holding New Year celebrations, upgrading martyr cemeteries and memorials, organising meetings with veteran revolutionaries and Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, and presenting gifts to revolution contributors, poor households, people entitled to social protection, along with cadres, civil servants, public employees and workers in the State sectors.
Authorities of HCM City will present gifts to the People’s Committees of 312 wards, communes, and townships so as to organise Tet activities for local residents.
Nearly 927 billion VND will be allocated for those activities, rising over 76 billion VND from the 2022 Tet, said Deputy Director of the department Huynh Le Nhu Trang.
Meanwhile, the municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee has also built a plan under which more than 43 billion VND will be spent on caring for the disadvantaged, according to head of the committee’s movement division Duong Thi Huyen Tram.
The HCM City Federation of Labour has also been holding a number of activities to care for workers on the Tet occasion amid lay-offs and job losses facing employees of some businesses.
From January 6, it will send delegations to pay pre-Tet visits to some enterprises and present gifts to disadvantaged workers. New Year celebrations and gatherings of those unable to return to their hometowns for Tet will also be held.
These activities will be carried out at a total cost of about 140 billion VND, Vice President of the federation Pham Chi Tam noted.
Salary of workers in HCM City averaged over 11 million VND per month in 2022.
The average 2023 New Year bonus stood at 3.14 million VND, 7.37% lower than the 2022 survey. Meanwhile, Tet bonuses rose 45% to 12.88 million VND on average, according to the Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs./.