Politics Resolution on development of HCM City issued Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on January 2 signed off a Politburo’s Resolution on orientations and tasks for the development of Ho Chi Minh City by 2030, with a vision to 2045.

Business State budget collection up 15% in 2022 Total State budget collection was estimated at over 1,803 trillion VND (76.6 billion USD) in 2022, equivalent to 127.8% of the estimate, up 15% year on year, reported the Ministry of Finance (MoF) on January 3.

Business UOB maintains Vietnam’s GDP growth forecast at 6.6% The Singapore-based United Overseas Bank (UOB) has kept its forecast for Vietnam's GDP growth in 2023 unchanged at 6.6% in line with the official forecast of 6.5%, although growth momentum is likely to be weaker.