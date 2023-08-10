Business Smart border gate promotes Vietnam-China economic ties The northern border province of Lang Son is continuing to upgrade the digital border gate model, moving towards building a smart border gate.

Business Supporting industries play significant role in economic restructuring: Official Supporting industries play a significant role in the economic restructuring towards industrialisation and modernisation, contributing to enhancing labour productivity, competitive capacity, and value creation, and increasing the contribution of the processing and manufacturing industries to the wider economy.

Business Petrovietnam logs top-notch business outcomes in 7 months The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) has maintained a high progress of production and business, with all targets overfulfilled by between 3 and 28%.

Business Most of surveyed German firms plan expansion in Vietnam About 91% of German companies are planning to expand their investment in Vietnam, according to a survey conducted by the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce (AHK) in Vietnam.