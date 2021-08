Vietnam's garment exports are ranked among the world's top three (Photo: VNA)

– Europe is a large market for Vietnamese goods, but businesses need to grasp its quality standards and consumption trends so as to fully capitalse on this market, heard an online workshop held on July 7.Nguyen Tuan, Deputy Director of the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre of Ho Chi Minh City, said trade between Vietnam and Europe has recorded encouraging results in the recent past, and it is forecast to grow even more strongly thanks to the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).Bilateral trade turnover saw a 12-fold increase from 4.1 billion USD in 2000 to nearly 50 billion USD in 2020. Vietnam’s exports to the EU surged by 13-fold from 2.8 billion USD to 35.1 billion USD during the period.Last year, Vietnam posted about 29 million USD in trade surplus with the EU despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The main importers of Vietnamese goods include Germany, France, and Poland.Tuan said as the pandemic is still wreaking havoc on the global economy and trade, Vietnam, including HCM City, has been working hard to connect local enterprises with foreign markets via online platforms and new sale channels. As a result, trading has been maintained, thus keeping supply chains uninterrupted.Adam Koulaksezian, Director of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam (CCIFV), noted Vietnam currently ranks 15th in the world and first in ASEAN among trade partners of the EU.Thanks to the EVFTA that took effect in August 2020, tariff barriers have been lifted for a number of exports from both Vietnam and the EU, creating momentum for bilateral trade. Export and import between the two sides have been on the rise and predicted to grow further in the time ahead, which will be a great opportunity for Vietnamese exporters in many industries, he said.