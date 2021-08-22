Producing woodwork for export (Photo: VNA)

However, Koulaksezian added, EU consumers are paying more attention to sustainability, including origin traceability of products, corporate social responsibility, and environmental protection. Therefore, Vietnamese businesses should ensure the sustainability of their products and build an export strategy matching the demands and trends in foreign markets.Pointing out certain challenges to bilateral trade, Business Support Service Director at CCIFV Nguyen Dac Boi Quynh said the complex COVID-19 situation, especially in southern Vietnam where many wood and aquatic product processing firms are located, is forcing businesses to simultaneously implement social distancing and sustain production.Other challenges include the requirements for product origin traceability and different types of certificates, and the fast-changing consumption trends in the EU.Sharing her business’s experience, Pham Thi Hong Quang, Director of the Viet Source Handicraft Co. Ltd, said the company has built its infrastructure meeting importers’ requirements, shifted to online marketing in the face of the pandemic, and stay updated with new consumption trends in the EU, which has helped its shipments to this market increase 20 percent from the pre-pandemic period.She recommended enterprises that want to access this market to make proper investment right from the beginning to meet quality requirements, update themselves with consumption trends, and make use of modern marketing channels./.