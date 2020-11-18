Firms to be honoured as national brands
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai (Photo: congthuong.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) - After nine months of selection, 124 companies with a total of 283 products will be honoured as Vietnam National Brand this year, according to a decision of the National Brand Council.
The figure this year was 27 higher than in 2019. Among them, 17 enterprises had products honoured as Vietnam National Brand for seven consecutive times since the programme was launched.
The information was disclosed at a November 17 conference held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade to introduce the ceremony honouring these companies which will be held on November 25 in Hanoi.
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said with the recognition of national brands, firms could affirm their position in the domestic market and expand in global markets.
The programme significantly contributed to increasing the awareness of the business community about the importance of brands in increasing added value for products as well as corporate value, through which, enterprises’ competitiveness would be enhanced, Hai said./.
