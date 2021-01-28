First autologous stem cell transplant successfully performed on 32-month-old child
The Children’s Hospital 2 in Ho Chi Minh City has successfully performed an autologous stem cell transplant on the smallest patient so far - a 32-month-old girl suffering from severe neuroblastoma (NB).
Dr Trinh Huu Tung (standing), Director of the Children's Hospital 2 (Photo: VNA)
According to Dr Trinh Huu Tung, Director of the hospital, the patient, from the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, was hospitalised last June with severe abdominal pain and malnutrition. Without a hematopoietic stem-cell transplant, the survival rate was only 12 percent.
The patient received an autologous stem cell transplant on December 20. Sixteen days after the surgery, she was discharged from the hospital in good health. At her first post-surgery examination, she showed good signs of recovery.
This is the first time the hospital has performed such a surgery on a small child with serious health conditions, Tung said, adding that each year the hospital treats about 40 children suffering from NB.
The hospital has built a stem cell transplant centre which became operational last December, he said./.