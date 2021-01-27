Business Reference exchange rate up 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,144 VND per USD on January 27, up 2 VND from the previous day.

Business Da Nang’s administrative reform efforts pay off Administrative reform outcomes in the central city of Da Nang have helped the city secure foreign investors’ confidence, contributing to attracting more FDI in the locality.

Business Progresses seen in Vietnam management of national foreign debts: workshop Vietnam has recorded significant achievements in managing national foreign debts over the past three decades, said an official at a workshop on the issue held in Hanoi on January 26.

Business Shipping industry needs State support to develop: ministry The domestic shipping industry needs support from the State to develop Vietnam’s fleet of cargo ships, according to the Ministry of Transport.