First certified Halal convenience store opens in HCM City
HCM City (VNA) – The first certified Halal convenience store was put into service in Ho Chi Minh City on December 25, giving Muslimsin the southern metropolis more food choices.
The store, located at district 1’s Phan Chu Trinh Street and run by Saigon Trading Corporation, is certified by the representative board of the Muslim community in the city.
With more than 300 Halal products, it is expected to be a shopping and culinary destination for visitors in HCM City in general and the Muslim community in particular.
Along with over 8,000 Muslims who have taken up residence, the southern economic hub welcomes an increasing number of Muslim tourists every year, leading to the birth of streets with shops exclusively serving the community around the Ben Thanh market.
Economists suggested businesses register for certification as it is a sign that tells halal customers their products are suitable for them.
They pointed out that halal market would be worth trillions of dollars as the Muslim population is expected to increase from 1.5 billion in 2010 to 2.7 billion by 2050./.