Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Binh Thuan (VNA) – The Da Nhim – Ham Thuan – Da Mi Hydropower JSC sent electricity generated by Inverter B Station to the grid in the central province of Binh Thuan on May 27, raising the capacity of Da Mi solar power plant’s power supply to the grid to 38.2 MWp.



Earlier on May 13, the company also connected Inverter A Station to the grid with a capacity of 20.5 MWp.



The floating Da Mi solar power plant on Da Mi hydropower river, the first of its kind in Vietnam, has a designed capacity of 47.5 MWp. Covering a total area of 56.65ha, it was built at a total cost of over 1.4 trillion VND (60.8 million USD) .



In the first year of its operation, the plant is expected to supply 69.9 million kWh of electricity for the grid.-VNA