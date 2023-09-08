First national architecture expo opens
Delegates at the first national Architecture Expo 2023 on September 8. (Photo: VNA)Kien Giang (VNA) – The Architecture Expo 2023, the first of its kind in Vietnam, opened in Phu Quoc city, southern Kien Giang province, on September 8.
Addressing the event, Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi highlighted Vietnamese architecture is becoming a highlight in the international scene.
Vietnamese architecture has developed through the course of history and seen remarkable achievements, he said.
The State and the Party have attached importance and issued multiple guidelines and policies for the growth of the sector in order to retain its identity while also taking into account innovation and international integration. The National Assembly also passed the Law on Architecture in 2019.
Vietnam has a network of 889 urban centres with numerous improved infrastructures, which include diverse and complex constructions that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing, according to the minister.
These structures, built with advanced technology and materials, are creating modern-style urban areas with quality living and working environments.
The architecture in many rural areas also meets the requirements of being “bright - green - clean - beautiful.”
The goal for the future is to develop green, sustainable and environment-friendly architecture in response to climate change; as well as to build smart cities for better living standards.
Vietnamese architects have also made significant achievements with multiple national and international awards for their work, the most recent being two accolades from the International Union of Architects (UIA).
Vietnam’s architecture sector will continue facing major challenges in the new development era of the country, which focuses on sustainable development and global integration, Nghi added.
Therefore, the preservation, heritage and promotion of traditional architectural values alongside innovation must be conducted with careful and specific research, he said.
This will be done through selective learning, science-technology application, utilising new materials, environment protection and efficient use of energy and resources, he went on.
Secretary of the Kien Giang provincial Party Do Thanh Binh gave high regard and expected great results from the architecture expo.
He believed that the event would be an opportunity for exchanging experiences and solutions in urban planning and management.
The occasion will also help set the direction for urban and rural architecture development, especially in ecotourism and leisure activities on Phu Quoc land.
Themed “Architecture - Creating a sustainable space for the community”, the Architecture Expo 2023 includes one plenary session and discussion; two seminars, an architecture exhibition, and a field visit to notable projects in green architecture with efficient use of energy and environment-friendly materials in Kien Giang province.
Co-hosted by the Ministry of Construction, the Vietnam Association of Architects and The Kien Giang Provincial People’s Committee, the three-day expo is part of a series of events celebrating the 65th anniversary of Vietnam’s construction industry./.