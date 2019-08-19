Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hau Giang (VNA) – The knowledge sharing and technical assistance project for agriculture was launched in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang on August 19 with the debut of a public-private partnership (PPP) group for the project.



It was one of the preparatory moves to receive loans from the Asian Development Bank.



Head of the group Dang Kim Son said the project aims to enhance the commercialisation of value chain, climate change adaptation, and competitiveness of fruits and vegetables.



It will help set up infrastructure adaptable with climate change to improve the output and sustainability of fruit and vegetable cooperatives.



The first component will use advanced technology to promote the cultivation of safe fruits and vegetables while building five processing, packaging and collecting centres.



The second component will build a complex of agriculture services and wholesale markets in Chau Thanh A district along with lab rooms.



The third component will help offer training courses to stakeholders to adopt good agricultural practices, technical assistance on product quality and origin tracing.



Ngo Minh Long, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, permanent deputy head of the project, said it is the first PPP project launched in Hau Giang, contributing to improving the sector’s competitiveness.-VNA