Jakarta (VNA) – A 19-year-old university student from Sifnana village, Tanimbar Islands regency, Indonesia’s Maluku, has been quarantined after showing symptoms of the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The student is in poor health following a visit to Malaysia, which has had 19 confirmed cases. He has been treated at the Magretty Saumlaki public hospital in the Tanimbar Islands since February 12, said head of the Tanimbar Islands Health Agency Edwin Tomasoa.

It has been the first case suspected of COVID-19 infection in Indonesia.

As of February 14, over 1,700 medical staff in China were infected with COVID-19, six of them dead, reported the Chinese news agency Xinhua.

Speaking at a press conference, Vice Minister of the National Health Commission of China Zeng Yixin said the number of infected medical staff will continue rising./.