Ninh Binh launches blood donation drive to support COVID-19 combat
A special blood donation programme was launched in the northern province of Ninh Binh on February 14 to encourage the local community to join hands in fighting the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Volunteers donate blood in the programme in Ninh Binh province on February 14 (Photo: VNA)
Bui Trong Ky, Chairman of the Ninh Binh Red Cross Society, said medical establishments in the province are currently in urgent need of blood for treatment, so volunteers’ participation in this programme is very helpful.
In particular, as the whole country is striving to fight the COVID-19 epidemic, local volunteers also wish to contribute to these joint efforts, he noted.
Although the programme takes places only about one month after a similar activity held ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, a number of volunteers have come to register, according to the organising board.
Ky added over the last five years, more than 50,000 local people have registered to donate blood, and 35,000 blood units have been collected for local medical establishments, thus helping to meet the blood demand for emergency aid and treatment.
Organisers hope to receive 350 blood units during the February 14 programme./.