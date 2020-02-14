Society COVID-19: Deputy PM orders safety for students after returning to schools Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has asked the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) to ensure health and absolute safety for students when they return to schools after a break due to the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Society Standard for university admission should be raised: Minister The standard for university admission should be raised to ensure higher quality of training, said Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha.

Society Firms in Dong Nai, HCM City face labour shortage The number of foreign companies and corporations choosing Vietnam for investment and production has increased strongly in recent years but their recruitment of staff has faced problems.

Society Vietnam records traffic safety improvements in January Traffic safety nationwide improved considerably in January with sharp declines recorded in the number of accidents, deaths and injured people, statistics showed.