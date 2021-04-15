Politics Infographic National Assembly elects Chairman of Ethnic Council Y Thanh Ha Nie KDam, member of the Party Central Committee, was elected as Chairman of the Ethnic Council of the 14th National Assembly at the 11th sitting of the 14th legislature.

Politics Vietnam calls for more support to victims of sexual violence in conflict Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has called on the international community to further support victims of sexual violence in conflict.

Politics Infographic 14th National Assembly's 11th session completes all agenda Over the course of 12 days of urgent, serious, and responsible working from March 24 to April 8, 2021, the 11th sitting of the 14th National Assembly completed all of its agenda, making it a success.

Politics HCM City beefs up cooperation with foreign partners Ho Chi Minh City treasures and wants to continue receiving support from international partners during its development process, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen has said.