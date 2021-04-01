Hanoi strengthens cooperation with Finnish, French localities
Hanoi (VNA) - Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh has highlighted the sound relations between Hanoi and Finland over the past 48 years, saying that there are opportunities for both sides to promote their ties, especially thanks to the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).
The Chairman made the statement during a reception hosted for Finnish Ambassador to Vietnam Kari Kahiluoto in Hanoi on April 1.
Anh said that the capital is a creative and dynamically-growing city and wishes to foster cooperation with Finnish localities.
He added that trade and import-export activities between the two sides have yet to match their potential and strengths. He expressed his hope that Finnish companies will continue to carry out development projects in the city, and pledged that Hanoi will continue to improve its investment environment and reform administrative procedures.
Ambassador Kahiluoto said that Finnish enterprises possess strengths in clean water and environmental sanitation, wastewater treatment, education, technology, construction, architecture, and planning. They wish to contribute to Hanoi development in the future.
He said he will work hard towards the completion of targets in the urban railway line No 3 project, putting it into operation in late 2021. He also pointed out a number of problems facing the project and asked for Hanoi’s support.
The ambassador also mentioned a sustainable urban management project comprising of strategic research on air pollution, urban traffic, and waste.
The French side will conduct feasibility studies for the project after reviewing initial research outcomes, he said.
Regarding the upgrade of Long Bien Bridge, he said the French side is interested in the project and that it will help highlight the value of the heritage.
The two sides also discussed issues relating to an international market for agricultural products as well as cooperation between Hanoi and French localities, such as the Toulouse and Ile-de-France regions.
For his part, Anh said that Hanoi will work hard to deal with problems relating to the urban railway line No 3, stressing the need for greater attention to the project’s operation and exploitation.
Regarding the conservation of Long Bien Bridge, he said that Hanoi aims to promote the cultural value of the city and preserve symbolic works.
He thanked the ambassador for supporting the city in implementing sustainable urban development management in the city, and lauded the performance of the joint venture in charge of the project and French experts’ strategic research in its first phase./
Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh (R) and French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery (Photo: VNA)On the same day, Anh also hosted a reception for French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery, who affirmed that France wishes to accelerate cooperation between the two sides through speeding up joint development projects.
