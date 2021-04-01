Politics NA selects new vice chairmen, discusses State Audit’s performance report Deputies of the 14th National Assembly (NA) on April 1 cast their secret votes to select three new NA Vice Chairpersons of the NA as part of their ongoing 11th session.

Politics State President proposes relieving Prime Minister Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on April 1 presented to the National Assembly a proposal on relieving Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, as part of the 11th meeting of the 14th National Assembly (NA).

Politics Vietnam affirms international position via role in UNSC It is an honour and great responsibility for Vietnam when the country assumes the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council (UNSC) this month, the second time during its tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC (2020-2021).

Politics Infographic Nguyen Duc Hai elected as Vice Chairman of National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Finance-Budget Committee, was elected as Vice Chairman of the National Assembly at the 11th sitting of the 14th legislature on April 1 morning.