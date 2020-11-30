First-instance trial involving former Hanoi mayor to open next month
The first-instance trial of the case on the theft of confidential State documents involving former Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung will open on December 11 behind closed doors, the Hanoi People’s Court has announced.
Former Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung (Photo: VNA)
The case is being held under the supervision of the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption.
Chung, 53, and his three accomplices are being prosecuted for “appropriating confidential State documents” under Article 337 of the 2015 Penal Code.
Chung will be represented by four lawyers.
On May 14, the Ministry of Public Security began investigations into a case at Nhat Cuong Technic Co. and relevant units. The investigation agency determined that Chung and his wife, Nguyen Thi Truc Chi Hoa, had rights and obligations associated with the case.
Chung then asked Dung to provide him with documents and information on the case.
At Chung’s request, Dung stole nine relevant documents listed as “State secrets” and gave six to Chung between July 2019 and June 2020.
Trung and Ngoc took part in printing and adjusting three of the documents.
According to the indictment, the men confessed to their wrongdoings during investigations./.