Business Vietnam to become second largest digital economy in Southeast Asia in 2025: experts Vietnam can become the second largest digital economy in Southeast Asia in 2025, while the country’s e-commerce market will draw more large-scale businesses, forecast experts at an online seminar in Ho Chi Minh City on April 20.

Business Reference exchange rate up 16 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,123 VND/USD on April 21, up 16 VND from the previous day.

Business Forum calls for OV entrepreneurs’ help with promoting Vietnamese goods, brands The Vietnam National Brand Week 2022 kicked off in Hanoi on April 20 with a forum held to call for overseas Vietnamese (OV) entrepreneurs’ support for promoting Vietnamese goods and brands.