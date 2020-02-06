The provision of the disinfectant aims to aid the ministry’s and its agencies’ effort to contain the spread of the deadly virus, originated from China’s Wuhan city.

Vietnam has so far confirmed 10 novel coronavirus infections.

In a bid to prevent the outbreak of nCoV, Hanoi is planning two field hospitals to quarantine up to 1,000 people suspected of being infected with the virus. Similarly, Ho Chi Minh City also plans field hospitals in response to the situation.

A hospital particularly designated for handling suspected nCoV cases was put into operation in Mong Cai city, the northern border province of Quang Ninh, on February 3.

Previously, as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, passenger train services between Vietnam and China suspended on February 4 onwards, following an order by the Ministry of Transport.

The cross-border services from Vietnam to China have ceased operation from February 4 while the last train from China arrived at Dong Dang railway station at 1:00am the following day.

As of 9:00 on February 5, the death toll from the coronavirus has climbed to 492, including 490 in China, one in the Philippines and one in Hongkong (China).

A total of 24,553 people around the globe have been confirmed infected with the virus, including 24,324 in China, according to the Ministry of Health./.

VNA