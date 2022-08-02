Flights linking Hanoi, Dong Hoi to increase
The Vietnam Airlines Corporation is planning to raise the flight frequency between Hanoi and Dong Hoi city of central Quang Binh province to meet growing travel demand, according to the provincial People’s Committee.
From August 1 to October 29, seven flights will be added to each of the Hanoi - Dong Hoi and Dong Hoi - Hanoi routes every week.
That will bring the total number of the firm’s round-trip flights between the two destinations to 21 per week, including 14 flights operated by Vietnam Airlines and seven by Pacific Airlines.
The People’s Committee said the corporation has been effectively operating the route linking Hanoi and Quang Binh, which has helped facilitate air travel and contributed to local tourism development.
Quang Binh welcomed more than 916,000 tourist arrivals in the first seven months of 2022 and earned over 1 trillion VND in tourism revenue, respectively rising 69% and 76.7% from a year earlier.
In the peak of the tourism season from July to October, the number of visitors from the northern region has been on the rise, the provincial Tourism Department said.
The flight frequency increase is expected to greatly help Quang Binh boost socio-economic development, especially tourism, in the time ahead./.