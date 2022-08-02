Business Son La longan to be served on Vietnam Airlines flights Longan grown in the northwestern province of Son La will be served on in-flight meals on Vietnam Airlines flights under an agreement signed on August 2 between local cooperatives and the Noi Bai Catering Services Joint Stock Company (NCS) and Vietnam Air Catering Services Joint Stock Company (VINACS).

Business Renewable energy sources not fully tapped: experts The potential of renewable energy sources, especially wind and solar power, is one of the keys to Vietnam’s energy transformation towards carbon neutrality, but barriers stemming from the unresponsive transmission network and pricing mechanism is wasting the capacity of billions of kWh of electricity, according to experts.

Business Big step for Vietnamese fruit towards US market The first litchi of northern Hai Duong and Bac Giang provinces have been shipped by sea to the US to be sold at Safeway and Albertsons - two supermarket chains with the largest network on the West Coast of the US.