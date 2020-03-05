Flights on Vietnam-RoK suspended from March 5
The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will suspend flights on all routes between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea from March 5, while low-cost carrier Vietjet Air has announced it will temporarily halt flights between the two countries starting March 7.
All citizens from the Republic of Korea, Italy, Iran and some other countries with high number of Covid-19 cases have to declare clearly the information regarding their living and working places.
Out of 15,400 people having close contact with and entering Vietnam from epidemic-hit areas and being under medical supervision, 400 are quarantined at hospitals.
Experts said early detection and zoning off epidemic area to prevent Covid-19 from spreading is the most effective measure that needs to pursue./.