All citizens from the Republic of Korea, Italy, Iran and some other countries with high number of Covid-19 cases have to declare clearly the information regarding their living and working places.



Out of 15,400 people having close contact with and entering Vietnam from epidemic-hit areas and being under medical supervision, 400 are quarantined at hospitals.



Experts said early detection and zoning off epidemic area to prevent Covid-19 from spreading is the most effective measure that needs to pursue./.

VNA