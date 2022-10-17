Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (right) receives Australian Senator Tim Ayres, Assistant Minister for Trade and Assistant Minister for Manufacturing . (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son welcomed Australian Senator Tim Ayres, Assistant Minister for Trade and Assistant Minister for Manufacturing in Hanoi on October 17, who has been in Vietnam to attend the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Southeast Asia Ministerial Forum 2022.



Son spoke highly of Australia’s significant contributions to and close coordination in organising the forum.



He suggested the two sides implement the memorandum of understanding on enhancing cooperation between Vietnam and OECD, focusing on areas of mutual concern while contributing to socio-economic development in Vietnam.



The minister thanked Australia for its support for Vietnamese officials to work at the OECD Secretariat, helping to improve professional skills and experience of Vietnamese diplomats.



For his part, Ayres stressed that Vietnam’s co-chairmanship of the OECD-run Southeast Asia Regional Programme (SEARP) for the 2022-2025 tenure reflects its role and position in the international arena, as well as the confidence of OECD member countries and other nations in the region in Vietnam’s capacity in linking OECD with the region.



He also lauded Vietnam’s contributions to SEARP as its co-chair, and pledged to continue his coordination with Vietnam in promoting cooperation between OECD and Southeast Asian nations, and implementing the OECD-ASEAN action plan.



Regarding bilateral cooperation, the two officials agreed to increase the exchange of high-ranking delegations, carry forward cooperation mechanisms, boost cooperation in trade, economy and investment, and expand the collaboration to other spheres including renewable energy, high-tech agriculture, telecoms and infrastructure.



They also compared notes on cooperation between Vietnam, Australia and ASEAN and South Pacific countries, as well as non-traditional security issues, including climate change, and the implementation of new-generation free trade agreements such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).



Ayres congratulated Vietnam on its election to the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 term, and agreed to support the Southeast Asian nation in personnel training at both central and local levels./.