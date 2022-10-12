Vietnam among most searched tourist destinations on Google by Australians
Vietnam ranks fourth in the list of most Googled tourist destinations by Australians over the past 20 years, according to Google.
Japan took the lead in the ranking, followed by New Zealand and Thailand, Google said.
In July, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) also revealed that Vietnam was among the top 10 most popular destinations for Australian travelers in July, with more than 18,500 Australians visiting the Southeast Asian country in the month.
Before the COVID-19 broke out in 2019, Australia was the ninth biggest source of tourists to Vietnam, with about 383,000.
After both countries reopened their borders, the number of Australian visitors to Vietnam has risen considerably.
Vietnam earned some 394.2 trillion VND (16.05 billion USD) from tourism in the first nine months of this year, equivalent to 78% of the figure recorded in 2019.
The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism said the country welcomed over 1.8 million foreign tourists in the nine-month period, of which 1.2 million were recorded in the third quarter of this year, 2.5 times the figure in the previous quarter./.