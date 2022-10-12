Travel Smart travel cards issued at Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam In response to National Digital Transformation Day, the General Department of Tourism at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism coordinated with the Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam Culture and Science Centre to issue smart travel cards for tourists.

Travel Binh Thuan to host Visit Vietnam Year 2023, promoting green tourism The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has approved a plan to organise the Visit Vietnam Year 2023 by the south-central province of Binh Thuan, with the focus on promoting green tourism.

Travel VITM Da Nang 2022 to take place in December The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) Da Nang 2022 will take place in the central city this December, it was made known at a recent press conference.

Travel Vietnam Airlines launches online check-in at Tuy Hoa airport National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced it will launch an online check-in service for passengers departing from Tuy Hoa airport in the south-central province of Phu Yen from October 11 to improve convenience.