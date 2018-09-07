An image of the football team playing with strong will during the Asian Football Confederation U23 Championship in snowy Changzhou, China early this year, is nominated in the category of Impressive News in Image. (Photo: vtv.vn)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Vietnam U23 football team has been nominated in three categories of the VTV Awards 2018, making them the first football team to receive the honour.



The awards ceremony will be held on September 7 and broadcast live on VTV1.



There are 10 categories including Impressive Host of the Show; Impressive Singer; Impressive Actor; Impressive Actress; Impressive News in Image; Impressive TV Serial; Impressive Documentary; Impressive Programme of Culture, Science and Education; Programme of the Year and Figure of the Year.



An image of the football team playing during the Asian Football Confederation U23 Championship in snowy Changzhou, China early this year, was nominated in the category of Impressive News in Image.



A programme From Boys with Bare Foot to Football Heroes featuring the efforts of the U23 team was nominated for Programme of the Year, while the whole team was nominated for Figure of the Year.



Acrobatic brothers Giang Quoc Co and Giang Quoc Nghiep will also vie for Figure of the Year. They received national certificate of merits for their performances abroad in the UK’s Britain’s Got Talent TV show.



The VTV Awards is held annually to honour remarkable programmes and figures who appeared on Vietnam Television channels during the year.



The winners will be determined by audience vote on the official website of the awards, www.antuong.vtv.vn, and the jury’s scores.



The 10-member jury includes directors Do Thanh Hai, Phan Gia Nhat Linh, Nguyen Quang Dung and Khai Hung, journalists Lai Van Sam and Ho Quang Loi and musicians Phuong Uyen and Ho Hoai Anh.



Director Dung said he expected the Vietnam U23 football team will win some awards this year.



“The attempt and spirit of the team during the Asian Games 2018 (ASIAD) in Indonesia and the Asian Football Confederation U23 Championship in China are really inspiring and make a great effect on the community.”



“As a jury member, I will vote for individuals with true talent, devotion and the inspiration they bring,” he said.



Blockbluster TV series Ca Mot Doi An Oan (Life of Love and Feud), Ghet Thi Yeu Thoi (I Hate You Because I Love You) and Ngay Ay Minh Da Yeu (The Day We Fell in Love) will all vie for the TV series award.



The Impressive Singer category will see Tung Duong, My Tam, Duc Phuc, Trong Hieu and the band Ngot battle it out.



Launched in 2014, the annual awards have received much attention from audiences and honour popular programmes and faces who won audiences’ hearts.-VNS/VNA