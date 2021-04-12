Ford Vietnam’s sales surge 52 percent in Q1
Vehicles at the Hai Duong Assembly Factory – Ford Vietnam (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Ford Vietnam’s sales in the first quarter of 2021 rose 52 percent against the same period last year, equivalent to 5,914 vehicles delivered to customers.
The company’s General Director Pham Van Dung said the automaker’s sales maintained its growth thanks to leading products, particularly sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and commercial ones, despite a period of business stagnation in the domestic auto market and adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Q1, Ford Vietnam’s sales of Everest SUVs recorded a year-on-year surge of 49 percent, with 1,459 vehicles sold. In March alone, the number of delivered vehicles hit 817, leading the mid-size SUV segment with more than 50 percent of the market share.
In addition, Ford Ranger maintained its lead among the country’s pickups, accounting for nearly 75 percent of the market. Some 2,170 cars sold in March brought the total count to 3,873 in Q1, doubling the figure of the same period last year.
The sales of Ford Transit continued to come first among commercial vehicles, posting a year-on-year rise of 33 percent in March and bringing the figure since the start of the year to 184./.