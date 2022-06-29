Business Vietnam’s CPI up 2.44% in six months Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in the January – June period rose by 2.44% year-on-year while its core inflation edged up 1.25%, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported at a press conference on June 29.

Business HCM City’s economy continues strong recovery momentum Ho Chi Minh City’s economy has seen a steady revival and is on course to return to pre-COVID levels, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said on June 29.

Business Better policies needed to develop ocean economy Appropriate policies and regulations are needed to help fully exploit the untapped potential in developing the maritime economy, which plays an essential role in the socio-economic development of Vietnam, according to insiders.

Business Vietnam, Belgium look to step up trade, investment ties A forum to promote trade cooperation between Vietnam and Belgium took place in Brussels on June 28, as one of the main economic events between the two countries held after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 epidemic.