Politics PM meets leaders of Chinese conglomerates Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with leaders of several Chinese conglomerates in Nanning city, China’s Guangxi province, on September on the occasion of his attendance at the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS) there.

Politics Vietnam an outstanding example in implementing SDGs: Foreign MPs Vietnam is an outstanding example in implementing sustainable development goals, Deputy Speaker of the People’s National Assembly of Algeria Monder Bouden said on September 16.

Politics Vice State President holds talks with South African counterpart Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan held talks with South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile on September 15, within the framework of her official visit to the country.

Politics Vietnam calls for Southern development collaboration Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on September 15 called for the promotion of cooperation, multilateral relations and solidarity among nations of the South to cope with global challenges.