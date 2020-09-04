Foreign investors’ accounts reach high
The Vietnam Securities Depository (VSD) in August issued securities trading codes to 296 foreign investors, the highest recorded within eight months but down 8.6 percent over the same period last year.
Of the 296 trading codes, VSD granted codes to 16 institutional investors and 280 to individuals.
VSD also approved to change information on trading codes for 28 foreign investors, including 8 institutional investors and 20 individuals, while canceling codes for two foreign individual investors.
The number of securities trading codes assigned to foreign investors as of the end of August reached 34,807, of which 4,720 belonged to institutional investors and 30,087 to individuals.
Despite the outbreak of COVID-19, the stock market still enjoyed growth in August with the VN-Index rising 83.26 points, or 10.43 percent, compared to July. The HNX-Index also increased by 17.34 points, or 16.13 percent, to 124.85 points. The UPCoM-Index gained 4.02 point, or 7.34 percent, to reach 58.82 points.
However, foreign investors remained net sellers, offloading more than 3.4 trillion VND on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) and UPCoM in August, six times higher than July.
In the first eight months of this year, foreigners net sold nearly 7.3 trillion VND./.