Business Freeze-dried instant coffee factory inaugurated in Binh Duong The ILD Coffee Vietnam Ltd Company on September 29 inaugurated its freeze-dried instant coffee factory with an annual production capacity of 5,600 tonnes in the southern province of Binh Duong.

Business Hanoi still tops FDI destinations during nine months Hanoi recorded nearly 2.53 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) registered during the first nine months of 2023, maintaining its top position in FDI attraction in Vietnam, said the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Up to 116,300 enterprises established in nine months: GSO As many as 116,300 enterprises registered for establishment, up 3.1% year on year, with combined registered capital of 1,086.8 trillion VND, down 14.6% year on year, in the first nine months of 2023, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported on September 29.

Business Nine-month CPI increases by 3.16% year on year The average consumer price index (CPI) in the first nine months of this year increases by 3.16% from the same period last year, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported on September 29.