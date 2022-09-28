Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (L) and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock . (Photo: VNA)

Berlin (VNA) - Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son paid an official visit to Germany from September 26-27 at the invitation of his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

During the visit, Son held talks with Baerbock, paid courtesy calls to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Council Bodo Ramelow, Minister-President of Hessen state Boris Rhein, State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Michael Kellner.

During the meetings, Son affirmed that Vietnam always treasures the strategic partnership with Germany. He suggested both sides expand cooperation to further deepen contents of the bilateral strategic partnership.



The minister thanked the Government and people of Germany for providing Vietnam with COVID-19 vaccine and medical equipment, thus helping Vietnam early contain the pandemic and resume socio-economic activities.



German leaders described Vietnam as an important partner of Germany in Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific. They once again thanked the Vietnamese Government and people for offering masks to Germany when the COVID-19 broke out in 2020.



President Frank-Walter Steinmeier conveyed his regards to President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Vietnamese leaders and expressed wish to visit Vietnam soon.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son holds talks with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock. (Photo: VNA)

About economic-trade ties, the Vietnamese minister proposed the two sides continue to effectively implement the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). He hoped that the German Parliament will soon complete the ratification of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement and the German Government will support the early removal of the European Commission’s yellow card warning on Vietnam’s aquatic products for export, thus facilitating bilateral trade and investment activities.



Both sides agreed to intensify coordination in new fields such as climate change response and renewable energy, contributing to seriously and fully delivering on commitments at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) as well as dealing with global issues.



President Steinmeier and President of the Federal Council Ramelow said both sides still hold potential of cooperation in Germany’s strong fields such as sci-tech, environment protection, climate change response, vocational training, labour and locality-to-locality cooperation. They also vowed to tackle difficulties in bilateral trade.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son meets representatives of the Vietnamese community. (Photo: VNA)

On regional and global issues of shared concern, hosts and guest consented that the two countries will continue effectively working together and offering mutual support at multilateral organisations and forums, including cultivating ASEAN-EU ties.



Regarding the East Sea issue, they shared a stance on ensuring peace, stability, security, cooperation and development in the region, settling disputes by peaceful means in line with international law and the UN Charter, particularly the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.



Son wished that Germany would create more conditions for the Vietnamese community to integrate into the host country, thus contributing to German socio-economic development and the Vietnam-Germany ties.



During the visit, the FM had a working session with the Vietnamese embassy and met with representatives from the Vietnamese community in the European country./.