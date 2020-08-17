At the ceremony in Thailand (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand held a respect-paying ceremony and opened funeral book for late General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Le Kha Phieu on August 17.

In the afternoon the same day, Speaker of the Thai House of Representatives Chuan Leekpai paid tribute to the late leader and expressed grief over his passing on the funeral book.

Talking with Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, Chuan lauded Phieu’s contributions to the Vietnam – Thailand ties and wished that the two peoples would continue building on the past achievements to develop bilateral ties to a greater height.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Thailand Don Pramudwinai also sent a wreath to the Vietnamese Embassy.

Thai Deputy Foreign Minister Vijavat Israbhakdi wrote on the book that the late leader will be forever remembered for his dedication to the nation, adding that he played a significant role in Vietnam’s development and economic growth at present.

Ambassadors of Laos, Cambodia, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, China, Nepal and defence attachés of the US embassy and representatives of diplomatic corps in Bangkok also paid tribute and expressed sympathy with the Vietnamese State, Government and people and berieved family.

Similar ceremonies were also held in the Vietnamese embassies in Indonesia, Myanmar, Sweden and Greece from August 14-15./.