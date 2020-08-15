Vietnamese embassies in Brunei, Bangladesh hold services for former Party leader
Respect-paying ceremony for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu in Brunei (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese embassies in Brunei and Bangladesh have hosted respect-paying services for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu.
The condolence book for the former leader remained open at the Vietnamese Embassy in Brunei on August 14-15.
At the ceremony, Erywan Pehin Yusof, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs of Brunei, expressed his sympathy to the Vietnamese Government and people over the passing of the former Party chief.
Ambassadors of foreign countries in Brunei also came to the ceremony to pay their respect to the late leader.
A similar ceremony was held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Bangladesh from August 14-16.
Former Party General Secretary Phieu passed away at 2.52am on August 7 at his home in Hanoi after a period of illness.
Vietnam observed two days of national mourning for the leader on August 14-15./.