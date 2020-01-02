Foreign tourists to Hanoi expected to exceed seven million in 2019
The number of tourists to Hanoi is estimated to reach nearly 29 million in 2019, up 10 percent from the previous year, including over 7 million foreigners, a year-on-year rise of 17 percent.
According to the municipal Department of Tourism, the tourism sector is expected to gross nearly 4.5 billion USD in revenue, up 34 percent compared to the previous year.
In 2019, Hanoi won the Travelers’ Choice Awards and was ranked among the 25 leading destinations in Asia, and the 25 world’s leading places on TripAdvisor website./.