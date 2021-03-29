Business Vietnam’s first autonomous vehicle debuts Phenikaa Group, a multi-sectoral corporation, has introduced its prototype of a level-4 autonomous vehicle, Vietnam’s first smart self-driving vehicle.

Business Stock market expected to maintain growth path in 2021 Vietnam's stock market is expected to maintain its growth momentum of last year at 15-20 percent based on positive supporting factors, experts have said.

Business Vietnam-UK trade deal to officially take effect from May Vietnam will announce to the UK side its ratification of the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) this month, so the deal can officially come into force from May 1.

Business Green growth - A new approach in economic growth: Planning minister Green growth has become an inexorable trend and a goal that all countries are aiming for, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung told a consultation conference on compiling a national strategy on green growth in the 2021-2030 period, with vision to 2045 towards 2050, held in Hanoi on March 29.