World Malaysia's tourism industry needs thousands more workers Malaysia‘s tourism industry is facing a shortage of about 15,000 to 20,000 workers, Malaysian Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Nancy Shukri said, citing data from tourism associations across the country.

World PM’s visit reaffirms Vietnam’s role in stabilising Southeast Asia: Indian daily The Economic Times, an Indian English-language daily, has posted a commentary on the Vietnamese Prime Minister’s working visit to the US and the UN, saying that the trip aims to reaffirm Vietnam’s role in stabilising Southeast Asia.

World ASEAN aims to develop global vaccine passport ASEAN member countries have voiced their support for digital technology convergence for developing a globally-accepted vaccine passport.