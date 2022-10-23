Society Vietnamese national university earns QS Recognition of Improvement The Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU) has won the QS Recognition of Improvement, making it the first in the country to secure the accreditation.

Society Training seminar for disabled candidates to stand for election The Vietnam Federation on Disability in partnership with the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam held a seminar on October 22 discussing orientations for a training programme for disabled candidates to join people-elected bodies.

Society Vietnamese citizens advised to be cautious when signing contracts to work abroad The Department of Overseas Labour (DOLAB) under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs on October 21 offered recommendations to ensure Vietnamese guest workers work legally, safely and effectively in foreign countries.

Society Seminar seeks to promote use of road electric vehicles toward green energy transition The Ministry of Transport in collaboration with the UN Development Programme held a seminar in Hanoi on October 20 to discuss the development of road electric vehicles toward green energy transition.