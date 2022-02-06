Situated by Tuyen Lam Lake, around 7 kilometers from the town center, Dalat Resort Wonder is a large complex comprising of 19 lakeside villas.

The resort has an infinity pool, a mini golf course and a zoo. It also offers other experiences such as picking strawberry and boat tours to take in the lovely lake.

Meanwhile, the 127-hectare resort Sam Tuyen Lam Resort takes inspiration from the French countryside for its white villas scattered amid green meadows and surrounded by pine forests.

Nestled on a hill and surrounded by pine forests, Ana Mandara Villas Dalat was built during the French colonial period in the 1920s and 1930s. Despite major renovations, it retains its French architecture.

Also inspired by French architecture, Binh An Village Resort is an idyllic spot on the bank of Tuyen Lam Lake with seven villas and 10 hotel rooms surrounded by green trees and flower gardens./.

VNA