In 1919 and 1923, two dams were built on a branch of Cam Ly River to create two small lakes. Unfortunately, during a severe storm in 1932, both dams were destroyed. Between 1934 and 1935, a larger dam was built of boulders below the sites of the two previous dams to create one large lake. The French named it Grand Lac (large lake), but in 1953 it was renamed Xuan Huong Lake to dedicate to Xuan Huong, a famous Vietnamese poetess in the 19th century. (Photo: VNA)