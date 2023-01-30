Da Lat receives ASEAN Clean Tourist City award
Da Lat is situated at 1500 metres elevation, with all-year-round cool weather. (Photo: VNA)
Surrounding Da Lat city is forest with early morning clouds, which has become a new favourite for young travellers to the Central Highlands city. (Photo: VNA)
Da Lat, located on the Lam Vien (Langbian) plateau, is cool and comfortable throughout the year. It is known as the City of Flowers. (Photo: VNA)
With over 1,300 structures built by the French, Da Lat is known as the ‘French Architectural Museum’. (Photo: VNA)
Located in the heart of Da Lat, Xuan Huong Lake is considered the most charming lake of the foggy land. (Photo: VNA)
In 1919 and 1923, two dams were built on a branch of Cam Ly River to create two small lakes. Unfortunately, during a severe storm in 1932, both dams were destroyed. Between 1934 and 1935, a larger dam was built of boulders below the sites of the two previous dams to create one large lake. The French named it Grand Lac (large lake), but in 1953 it was renamed Xuan Huong Lake to dedicate to Xuan Huong, a famous Vietnamese poetess in the 19th century. (Photo: VNA)
Da Lat is home to Vietnam’s largest area of dã quỳ (wild sun flowers). Dã quỳ can be seen in various corners in the highland city but the best sites are on the outskirts. (Photo: VNA)
With its many cloud-covered hills, resort town Da Lat is a great destination for the lovers of dawn. (Photo: VNA)