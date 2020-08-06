Health Drastic measures needed to prevent spread of COVID-19: Health official Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has urged health departments in all 63 cities and provinces of the country to take all measures possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has become more complex with a higher speed of transmission in the community.

Health HCM City prepares scenario for 50 new COVID-19 cases Ho Chi Minh City must prepare facilities and human resources for at least 50 new COVID-19 cases, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan said at a recent meeting with the city’s Steering Board for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Society Binh Dinh, Hai Phong send medical staff to help Da Nang fight COVID-19 Vice Chairman of the Binh Dinh Provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Tuan Thanh has said that a working delegation of medical staff will head to the central city of Da Nang on August 6 to help it fight COVID-19.