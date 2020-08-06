Four more COVID-19 cases reported on August 6 morning
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam on August 6 morning reported four people infected with the coronavirus, including one in Hanoi and three in the central province of Quang Nam, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The three from Quang Nam, aged 42 – 45, are all F1 cases who had close contact with other COVID-19 patients.
The Hanoi patient, a 42-year-old man and bus operator, lives in Phuc Dien, Bac Tu Liem district. He was on a vacation with his family in the central city of Da Nang from July 14 – 17.
He showed signs of fever and sore throat on July 19 and was admitted to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No.2 on the outskirts of Hanoi on August 4.
With the latest update, Vietnam’s tally now stands at 717, including 309 imported cases that were quarantined upon arrival, and 268 connected to the Da Nang outbreak as from July 25.
As many as 381 patients have recovered so far and eight died.
Among the remaining active patients, 22 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once and 11 others at least twice.
A total of 170,457 people who had close contact with those infected with the virus or returned from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined nationwide, including 6,717 at hospitals, 23,356 at State-designated quarantine facilities and 140,384 at home./.