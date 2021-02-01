FPT earns 228.3 million USD in pre-tax profit last year
FPT’s revenue and pre-tax profits increased by 7.6 percent and 12.8 percent last year, respectively. (Photo courtesy of the company)HCM City (VNA) - FPT Corporation achieved pre-tax profit of 5.26 trillion VND (228.3 million USD) on revenues of 29.83 trillion (1.29 billion USD) last year, a year-on-year increase of 12.8 percent and 7.6 percent, mainly driven by the digital transformation, overseas IT services and telecom.
Earnings per share of Vietnam’s leading information technology giant rose to 4,119 VND a share, up 12.3 percent.
IT fetched 16.81 trillion VND, 6.5 percent up, and telecom fetched 11.47 trillion VND up 10.3 percent, with the education and other investments took up the remaining five percent.
Revenues from digital transformation projects, a strategic activity for FPT, grew by 31 percent to 3.22 trillion VND.
IT services revenues and pre-tax profits from overseas markets were 12 trillion VND and 1.97 trillion VND, up 10.6 percent and 14.4 percent. Revenues from education jumped by 22 percent.
The year represented a great stride for the corporation in the international market as it signed large digital transformation consultancy contracts with some major companies.
It expanded globally, opening offices in Canada, the Middle East, India, and Costa Rica, bringing the number of its offices abroad to 52 in 25 countries and territories.
Domestic revenues reached 4.81 trillion VND, a fall of 2.6 percent, but pre-tax profits rose by around 7 percent to 267 billion VND./.