FPT Shop opens 30 laptop centres across the country
An FPT Shop laptop centre in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - FPT Shop opened 30 laptop centres across the country on January 22.
The COVID-19 pandemic made a large number of consumers buy laptops to work from home, resulting in growth of 20-30 percent of the whole sector last year, according to Nguyen The Kha, Senior Director Mobility Groups of FPT Shop.
For FPT Shop, the laptop segment alone achieved 60 percent growth, not only thanks to the sales of traditional products but also high-end segment, such as gaming laptops, which saw a three-fold increase in revenue compared to 2019, he said.
"With a breakthrough growth of 60 percent last year, laptops were one of the major contributors to FPT Shop's revenue and gross profit. Therefore, we have officially entered the journey of opening 68 laptop centres across the country in the first quarter of this year," said Kha.
FPT Shop expected to open the 68 laptop centres and the laptop business to grow about 20-30 percent in revenue compared to the same period last year./.