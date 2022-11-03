Business Vietnamese firms told to tap Muslim market with halal products With nearly two billion Muslims in the world and rising demand for halal products, there is potentially a huge market for Vietnamese companies to exploit, experts said.

Business M&A in technology sector on the rise Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the technology sector have been witnessing a rebound in recent years as tech giants have employed M&A to expand their ecosystems.

Business Efforts to promote value of Bac Ha Shan Tuyet tea Bac Ha district in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, a famous production hub of Shan Tuyet tea, is rolling out measures to promote the economic value of the specialty and bring the product to more foreign markets, reported Nong nghiep Vietnam (Vietnam Agriculture) newspaper.