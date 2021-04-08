Business Vietnam will have national portal on product traceability this year A national portal on tracing the origin of products and goods is expected to be put into operation in the fourth quarter of this year, according to the Directorate for Standards, Metrology and Quality (DSMQ) under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Business Aquatic product exports hit 1.64 bln USD in Q1 The export of key aquatic products posted strong rises in many markets in the first quarter of 2021, increasing Vietnam’s aquatic export turnover by 3 percent to 1.64 billion USD.

Business Reference exchange rate down 8 VND on April 8 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,221 VND per USD on April 8, down 8 VND from the previous day.