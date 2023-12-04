Society Festival held to forge Vietnam-India friendship The 11th Vietnam – India People's Friendship Festival opened in Chennai, the capital of India’s Tamil Nadu state, on December 2 evening, aiming to strengthening the friendship at all levels within the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.

Society Thailand’s Consulate General holds blood donation drive The Thai Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City held a blood donation drive on December 2 to mark the birth anniversary of the country’s late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the National Day and Father’s Day, which falls on December 5.

Society Ministry to tighten inspections at fishing ports The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development will tighten inspections at fishing ports nationwide due to pending problems relating to the entry/exit of fishing vessels, according to a representative from the Directorate of Fisheries under the ministry.

Society Tug-of-war rituals and games - Unique national intangible cultural heritage Tug-of-war rituals and games in Vietnam are practiced mostly in the midlands, the Red River Delta, and the North Central region, which are lands of longstanding Vietnamese settlement and the cradle of wet rice civilization. In 2015, tug-of-war rituals and games in Vietnam, Cambodia, the RoK, and the Philippines were officially recognised by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.