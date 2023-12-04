France continues support for Vietnam in digital transformation: Official
French Minister of Transformation and Public Service Stanislas Guérini (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – France will continue supporting Vietnam to handle challenges during the process of digital transformation so as to build a modern public administration, a French official has affirmed.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency in his working trip to Vietnam, Minister of Transformation and Public Service Stanislas Guérini stressed that promoting digital transformation is an important cooperation field between the two countries, with France having assisted Vietnam with a 2.17-million-USD project on the digitalisation of the public administration in the past five years.
More than 50 French experts engaged in the project, helping form the National Public Service Portal in 2019, he added.
Besides, the cooperation programme on the modernisation of the administration in tandem with digital transformation during 2022-2023 has helped digitalise 80% of Vietnam’s public services, enabling people and businesses easily submit online applications.
France hands over the handbook “modernising Vietnam’s administration through digital transformation – from France’s experience” to Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)After the programme concluded, France handed over the handbook “modernising Vietnam’s administration through digital transformation – from France’s experience” to Vietnam, he said, adding it is expected to help the Southeast Asian country promote digitalisation in the field in a fast and effective fashion.
He affirmed that France will continue support Vietnam to expand database, enhance data sharing between agencies, and simplify administrative procedures.
Additionally, France is an important partner of Vietnam, helping the country with the training of young and female officials at local administrations, he said, highlighting that it is necessary to attract talented personnel to well carry out the digital transformation and improve the quality of services at public administration agencies.
Collaboration with Vietnam in strengthening female leadership also aims to ensure that women and men get equal chances to develop and advance their career.
Young and female officials will be those who will implement policies to overcome challenges related to critical transformations, including digital transformation and ecosystem transformation, he added./.