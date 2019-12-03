Society Conference discusses anti-corruption in infrastructure projects The 10th Regional Conference on Preventing and Combating Corruption in Infrastructure Projects in Asia-Pacific opened in Hanoi on December 3.

World Cambodia supports victims of pagoda’s dining hall collapse Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has decided to give support to victims in the collapse of the under-construction dining hall at Prasat Korkchak pagoda in Siem Reap province, a senior official said on December 3.

World Indonesia: Blast at National Monument park injures two soldiers Two Indonesian soldiers were injured after a blast occurred at the National Monument park near the Presidential Palace in central Jakarta on December 3, according to local police.

World Singapore adopts modern technology for homeland security Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on December 2 announced the establishment of the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) with the aim of adopting the most advanced technology for the safety of the city state.