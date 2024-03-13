Society Bac Giang province accelerates arrangement of administrative units at district, commune levels The northern province of Bac Giang is working hard to remove obstacles to the re-arrangement of district- and commune-level administrative units for the 2023-2025 period so as to accelerate the work, according to a local official.

Society Citizens rescued from forced labour in Cambodia repatriated Border guards at the Moc Bai international border gate in the southwestern province of Tay Ninh on March 12 received 15 Vietnamese citizens who had been rescued from forced labour in Cambodia.

Society Quang Ngai cracks down on IUU fishing Agencies in the coastal central province of Quang Ngai are simultaneously implementing measures in a crackdown on illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Videos Vietnam to have 98 more automatic air quality monitoring stations Ninety-eight continuous automatic air quality monitoring stations will be constructed across the country between now and 2030, pushing the total number to 201.