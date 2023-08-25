Friendship insignia presented to Venezuelan diplomat
A “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia, the noblest award of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), was conferred upon Venezuelan Ambassador to Vietnam Tatiana Pugh Moreno in recognition of her contributions to promoting solidarity and friendship, and mutual understanding between the countries’ people, at a ceremony in Hanoi on August 25.
VUFO President, Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga said despite numerous challenges, especially those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Moreno and the embassy have flexibly and proactively collaborated with Vietnamese authorities to successfully organise significant events, including online talks between the two foreign ministries in March 2021 and high-level visits by Venezuelan leaders to Vietnam and representatives of Vietnamese agencies to Venezuela in 2022.
The diplomat also actively organised and participated in activities to promote the Venezuelan culture in Vietnam and vice versa.
Nga highlighted the significance of the Vietnam – Venezuela relationship, and showed support for Venezuela’s national construction and development.
She expressed her belief that Moreno will make important contributions to deepening the comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and Venezuela, and the friendship and solidarity between the two peoples.
The Venezuelan diplomat expressed her honour to receive the insignia, and thanked the Vietnamese State and people's support for the embassy.
She affirmed that in any position, she will continue to make contributions to further strengthening and developing the friendship and cooperation between the two countries./.