The conference aims to disseminate and ensure the unity and synchronicity in the implementation of the action plans of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and member organisation to successfully realise the 13th National Party Congress's Resolution.

Addressing the event, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong said the Front and its members should better perform their key role in building the national great unity bloc.



He said it is necessary to strengthen education of the youth on revolutionary ideology, ethics and cultured lifestyle.



He also underlined the need to pay greater attention to the unique characteristics of each ethnic minority group-inhabited area, while continuing to encourage and gather religious organisations, dignitaries and followers, supporting Vietnamese community abroad, improving the efficiency of citizen protection work, and maintaining national cultural identity.



The leader asked the front and members organisations as well as people from all walks of life to unite and engage in COVID-19 prevention and control.



He expressed hope that the front and its members will effectively implement their action plans to realise the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, thus fostering the close bonds between the people and the Party and the administration./.

