Frost covers Fansipan Mountain peak in Lao Cai
Frost covered the top of Fansipan Mountain, the highest peak in Indochina, in Sa Pa town, the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai early on February 14, as the temperature dropped below 0 degree Celsius.
Frost covers Fansipan Mountain. (Photo: VNA)Lao Cai (VNA) – Frost covered the top of Fansipan Mountain, the highest peak in Indochina, in Sa Pa town, the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai early on February 14, as the temperature dropped below 0 degree Celsius.
This is the fifth time that frost has appeared on Fansipan peak since the beginning of this winter.
Frost can burn leaves and flowers, and damage fruits. If seriously, plants can be completely killed, causing loss of crop production.
The Lao Cai Hydro-Meteorological Station forecasts that in the early morning of February 15, the temperature on Fansipan will remain low and frost will continue to occur.
Local authorities and agencies are urgently directing locals to apply all measures to protect plants and animals from cold./.