Environment New cold spell causes rains in northern region A new cold snap hit several northern mountainous areas in the early morning of February 13, and will spread to other places in the north and then some areas of the central region.

Environment Kien Giang moves to sustainably manage forests on Phu Quoc island The southern province of Kien Giang has basically finalised a plan on sustainable protection and management of forests in Phu Quoc National Park by 2030 and another to promote eco-tourism in local forests.

Business Vietnam to develop sustainable, responsible fishery Vietnam is striving to sustainably develop its fishery and promote responsible practices while protecting and restoring aquatic resources and preserving biodiversity, according to a draft national plan on protecting and exploiting aquatic resources from 2021 – 2030, with a vision towards 2050.