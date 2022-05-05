Fundraising held in South Africa to support islanders, solders in Truong Sa
The Vietnamese Embassy in South Africa on May 4 held a fundraising event to support soldiers and islanders in Truong Sa island district and DK1 Platform, helping to safeguard Vietnam's sovereignty over seas and islands.
The raised money will be handed over to the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV) Affairs when representatives of the Vietnamese community in South Africa make a trip to Vietnamese islands, which is slated for later this year.
Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa Hoang Van Loi said that the Vietnamese community in the country always shows active response to activities to support their fellows at home, including assisting residents in flood-hit areas and contributing to the COVID-19 prevention and control fund.
He said that many Vietnamese who could not attend the event directly still donated cash to the fund via bank transfer or through their relatives.
Since 2012, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Naval High Command have coordinated to organise trips for OVs to the country's islands, including Truong Sa island district and DK1 Platform. The trips have helped inspire the pride among OVs and enhance their awareness of protecting national sovereignty over seas and islands, he said, expressing more trips will be held in the future.
Recalling her memories during her trip to Truong Sa and DK1 Platform three years ago, Khuat Tu Anh, an official at the embassy, said that she admires the sacrifice by soldiers and islanders in affirming and protecting national sovereignty over seas and islands, as well as their optimism amid numerous difficulties./.