General elections manifest democracy of socialist regime in Vietnam: Lao diplomat
The elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels in 2021-2026 tenure in Vietnam demonstrate the democracy of the socialist regime in Vietnam and of a State of the people, by the people and for the people, Lao Ambassador in Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang has said.
Lao Ambassador in Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang (Photo: VNA)
The elections are a great festival of extensive democracy in Vietnam, during which people directly choose their representatives in bodies of power at both the local level and the highest level of the country, the diplomat said in an interview granted to the press ahead of the general elections slated for May 23.
He stressed that the active engagement of all officials, Party members and people from all walks of life in preparing for and taking part in the elections to exercise their citizen right has ensured that the elections will take place in a democratic and fair manner in accordance with the law, becoming a real festival of all people.
Commenting on the election organisation method of Vietnam, the Ambassador said that each election in Vietnam is a historical event and a chance for the people to fully exercise their democracy rights in line with the Constitution of Vietnam in each period.
He remarked that elections in Vietnam share many similarities with those in Laos, such as the main foundation of elections being the system of laws and institutions on election, and the comprehensive preparation process.
Both Vietnam and Laos have many different ethnic groups, so there are specific regulations on the ratios of candidates based on ethnic groups, gender and age, which ensures balance and fairness for all citizens, Ambassador Sengphet Houngboungnuang said, noting that both countries stipulate a 35 percent ratio of women among candidates and aim for a 30-percent proportion of women among those winning the election.
Noting that the elections in Vietnam are taking place amid the complicated developments of COVID-19 pandemic, the ambassador said that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), the Government, NA and People’s Councils at all levels have shown flexibility in preparations.
He expressed a hope that deputies of the 15th NA of Vietnam will be those who have good capacity, knowledge and experience in supervision, inspection of law enforcement, and law making, thus contributing to national construction towards the goal of rich people, strong nation, equal, democratic and civilized society, completing strategic targets for 2030, turning Vietnam into a upper middle-income country in 2045 on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the CPV, and a developed country with high income by the 100th founding anniversary of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
The ambassador wished the elections on May 23 a great success./.
The elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels in 2021-2026 tenure will take place on May 23 (Photo: VNA)
