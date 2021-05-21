Lao Ambassador in Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang (Photo: VNA)

The elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels in 2021-2026 tenure in Vietnam demonstrate the democracy of the socialist regime in Vietnam and of a State of the people, by the people and for the people, Lao Ambassador in Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang has said.The elections are a great festival of extensive democracy in Vietnam, during which people directly choose their representatives in bodies of power at both the local level and the highest level of the country, the diplomat said in an interview granted to the press ahead of the general elections slated for May 23.